Caravan park plans ‘nightmare’ for Lincolnshire coast villages

Plans for a caravan park that has attracted nearly 700 objections have been an “absolute nightmare” according to a local resident.

104 static caravans could be located in the village of Hogsthorpe near Chapel St Leonards, despite massive opposition.

Complaints about the plans on East Lindsey District Council’s website have soared, with just five people in support.

Many claim the isolated, rural location on Sea Lane is completely unsuitable.

Helen Tedman, 54, from Chapel St Leonards, says she has felt ill with worry about the impact of the large development on the small communities.

“A lot of the residents are elderly and moved there for peace and quiet. It would really change the village by generating so much traffic,” she said.

“The roads are absolutely terrible. The lanes are very narrow and many don’t have footpaths. I don’t know how on earth articulated lorries would get down there – my friend who used to be a HGV driver said it would be quite dangerous.

“It has been absolute nightmare. I have been feeling ill with the anxiety about it, so I can’t imagine how people in Hogsthorpe feel.

“There are no facilities in Hogsthorpe – just a shop and two pubs. It is so lovely in the village with vast views of the rolling fields, and we don’t want that to change.”

There are just four holiday cottages currently on the site, but the plans by Andrew Clover Planning and Design would dramatically change that.

696 objections have been logged to date, although people can submit multiple comments.

Helen says that some people might dismiss concerned residents as NIMBYs (‘Not In My Backyard’) but feels the plans are wrong for the area.

“If it was 20 caravans, that might be fair enough. But over 100? It seems like developers will try to shove anything anywhere,” she said.

“And once there is one caravan site, it sets a precedent for more and more.

“There was a similar proposal in Chapel St Leonards a few years ago that was defeated – people are used to making their voices heard.

“Residents have been keeping a tally of how many objections have gone in. We knew it would be a lot, but no one expected it to get to 700.”

There have been a handful of comments which back the project, with one former Hogsthorpe resident saying: “The village needs to move with the times.

“This development can and will only bring positives to the village – more jobs, increased property valuations, economic support, opportunity!”

The planning application also claims it “would cause minimal harm, and this would not outweigh the significant benefits to the business and the local economy.”

East Lindsey District Council is currently reviewing the submission.