New pub in works for village which has been left dry

It would be an ‘ideal location’ to bring a licensed premises back

A village that has lost all of its pubs could see a new one built along with several holiday homes.

Plans have been submitted for a combined pub and restaurant in Stickney.

The village lost the Rising Sun in 2019, while the nearby Duke of Wellington is currently closed and unlikely to reopen as a business.

The new pub would be on a site with four lakeside holiday lodges which would be used for seasonal accommodation.

The chosen site is land off Midville Lane in Stickney.

The application, which has been submitted by Neil Dowlman Architecture, says there are calls from locals to see a drinking and dining venue return.

“During our research for this project, we have found there is significant demand being voiced within the village for the return of licensed premises and restaurants, and this would be an ideal location to provide these facilities,” it says.

“The proposal seeks outline permission for a restaurant/pub for 40-50 covers, which will provide a much needed amenity to Stickney and the surrounding area with the closure or potential redevelopment of existing public houses and restaurants.

“The restaurant could also provide delivery service to further support the local community.”

It adds that the Parish Council is likely to welcome the application.

The lodges would be two and three bedrooms with decking to the rear which look out onto a fishing lake.

The restaurant would have an outdoor dining area and small play area for use by customers, and would create the equivalent of four full-time jobs.

The plans have been submitted to East Lindsey District Council this week, and will be decided at a later date.