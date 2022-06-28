Over 2k bikes and riders expected for Boston Bike Night return

Over 2,000 bikes and riders are expected to be in attendance at the 24th edition of the popular Boston Bike Night next month.

The event will see riders of motorcycles, scooters, trikes and sidecars from all over the country descend on Boston’s Central Park between 4pm and 10pm on Thursday, July 7.

Organisers say this year’s Boston Bike Night is going to be the “biggest and best showcase of the greatest, rarest motorcycles, and everything in between” after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellations of the 2020 and 2021 events.

As well as thousands of bikes, the event will also feature ‘live entertainment and delicious catering’.

Councillor Tracey Abbott, Portfolio Holder for Town Centre at Boston Borough Council, said: “It’s fantastic that this popular event is able to return this year. We hope you can all come out and enjoy the evening.”