Plans for 90 houses next to Louth bypass
Acoustic fencing will be used to minimise noise
90 new homes could be built on the outskirts of Louth under new plans.
An application has been submitted for a housing estate near Grimsby Road, backing onto the A16 bypass.
The plans from Charterpoint Louth Ltd promise high-quality homes, and say that noise from the busy road won’t be an issue.
The applicant is also behind the neighbouring Westfield Park development, where 240 homes and a care home are currently under construction.
30% of the properties in the new development will be affordable homes, which the applicant says will be indistinguishable from market housing in design.
The homes would be accessed through roads which are currently under construction from Grimsby Road.
The application is for outline permission, meaning more details will be approved or rejected at a later date.
The submitted application says that housing numbers have been tailored to the six acre site.
“The site can accommodate more than the 90 dwellings which are sought. However, we recognise the need to ensure that there is a wide landscape corridor to the A16 and to the Area of Natural Beauty boundaries and to provide high quality public open space for existing and proposed residents,” it says.
“We would not wish to increase housing numbers at the expense of quality and establishing a high quality sense of place.”
Plans for a terrace of houses next to the busy A16 were modified in order to mitigate the noise that reaches residents. Acoustic fencing will also be fitted next the road.
Public open spaces and a children’s play area would also be provided.
However, the site isn’t allocated for housing under East Lindsey District Council’s current local plan, meaning it may encounter resistance from planning officers.
It is available to view on the council’s planning website.