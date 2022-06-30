Pop singer Lulu performing at Lincoln’s New Theatre Royal next year
The iconic Eurovision winner will sing and tell tales of her career
Scottish singer Lulu will perform hits and share stories from her remarkable life on a UK tour that lands in Lincoln next May.
A bonafide British music legend in her own right, Lulu, 73, has performed the title track for James Bond film The Man With The Golden Gun, won Eurovision in 1969 and performed at the closing ceremony of the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
She will be hitting the road on a 61-date UK tour next year, on the eve of the 60th anniversary of her best-known hit Shout. The tour will cover all four corners of the country, arriving at New Theatre Royal Lincoln on Friday, May 5, 2023.
The show features stories from Lulu’s career and life, such as becoming friendly with The Beatles and marrying a Bee Gee, as well as winning the Eurovision Song Contest and the success of her number one collaboration with Take That – Relight My Fire.
Tickets start from £38 and will be available from the New Theatre Royal Lincoln website at 10am on Friday, July 1. You can also book over the phone on 01522 519999.
Lulu said, “I’m excited to be sharing my story and my music with my first tour in four years. It’s been an incredible story and I’m looking forward to telling that in ‘For The Record’. This is a completely different show to anything I’ve ever done before.”