Public referendum in Stamford on new planning guidelines

Voters in Stamford can have their say

Voters in Stamford will get the opportunity to have their say on a key local planning document next month.

The Stamford Neighbourhood Plan will set out local guidelines for developers and householders who wish to build new properties or alter existing buildings. It also contains policies to enhance the natural environment and to protect the important character and heritage of Stamford.

A referendum on the Stamford Neighbourhood Plan will be held on Thursday 14 July. Eligible voters will receive their poll cards in the next few days.

The “yes/no” question that will be asked will be: “Do you want South Kesteven District Council to use the Neighbourhood Plan for Stamford to help it decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area?”

If more people vote “yes”, then SKDC will use the Neighbourhood Plan to help it decide planning applications in the Stamford Parish area. The Neighbourhood Plan will then become part of the adopted South Kesteven District Council Local Plan. If more people vote “no”, then planning applications will be decided without using it.

SKDC Cabinet Member for Planning and Planning Policy, Cllr Nick Robins, said: “The Stamford Neighbourhood Development Plan includes a vision, objectives and a series of neighbourhood wide policies for the Civil Parishes of Stamford which will guide positive and sustainable future development until 2036.

“Our thanks go to Stamford First Neighbourhood Plan Group, which produced the document on behalf of Stamford Town Council, in consultation with residents, businesses, landowners and other stakeholder organisations. It shows how communities working together on these important issues can make a real difference to their area.

“The plan itself, along with all of the background information, can be found online at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/stamfordplan.”

All registered voters in the parish area of Stamford can take part. To ensure they are registered to vote, people should contact SKDC’s Electoral Services team on 01476 406080 or email e[email protected]

Eligible residents can register to vote online at http://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

The deadline to do this in time for the referendum is midnight on Tuesday 28 June 2022.