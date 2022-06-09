Renewed appeal for missing David from Louth area

We are releasing a fresh image of missing David in the hope that it may help our appeal to trace his whereabouts.

He was last seen in the Louth area at 11.30pm on Saturday 4 June wearing black jogging trousers, black mid length jacket and brown tan walking trainers.

If you have seen David, or know where he is, please contact us on 101 quoting incident 84 of 5 June.

Update 8.15pm 6 June:

We are asking people to check their CCTV and Ring doorbell footage as we continue our efforts to locate missing David, 55.

David, 55, went missing from Gresley Road in Louth at some point between 11.30pm on Saturday 4 June and 6.30am on Sunday 5 June.

We hope that cameras in the local area could help to determine the direction he went in to aid our search efforts, as well as pinpoint the exact time he went missing.

We are keen to hear from people with footage from properties located off the following roads:

Newmarket

Stewton Lane

London Road

Horncastle Road

Wood Lane

We would also been keen for people to check their dashcam footage if they were in that area during the timescale provided.

David left home on foot and does not have any money, mode of transport, or phone with him, and his family and we are extremely concerned for his welfare.

Please contact us on 101 quoting incident 84 of 5 June if you can help.

Original release:

We are concerned for the welfare of 55-year-old David and are appealing for the public’s help to find him.

David is white, around 6ft 1” tall, with grey/dark hair, a dark goatee beard, and a medium build.

He was last seen in the Louth area at 11.30pm last night (Saturday 4 June) wearing black jogging trousers, black mid length jacket and brown tan walking trainers.

He is believed to be on foot in the surrounding rural areas.

If you have seen David, or know where he is, please contact us on 101 quoting incident 84 of today (5 June).