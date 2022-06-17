Residents react to Scunthorpe police ‘shooting’
Man ‘shot by police’ and two officers injured
A resident said ‘that doesn’t happen in Scunthorpe’ after a man was ‘shot by police’ and two officers were injured in an incident in the North Lincolnshire town.
Humberside Police were called shortly before 6.30pm on Wednesday, June 15 about a concern for safety in relation to a man allegedly carrying weapons inside an address on Theodore Road.
Officers were quickly deployed and filled the nearby streets and a cordon was put in place, with one resident telling BBC Look North it felt “a little bit scary”.
Another resident told BBC Look North: “I think the fact that there were so many police cars out, I just said to my son because I was talking to him about it, I said ‘but it’s Scunthorpe that doesn’t happen in Scunthorpe’, and the fact it’s so close to the police station as well, so it’s not great.”
Paul Anderson, Deputy Chief Constable at Humberside Police, previously said: “During the incident the man was shot by police, he was taken to hospital where he currently remains in a stable condition.
“Two police officers were also injured whilst responding to the incident, both were taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries. Those officers are being supported by their line managers, the Police Federation and our wider welfare team – as are all their colleagues who attended the incident.”
A mandatory referral was made by police to the Independent Office of Police Conduct, who have opened an investigation following the incident. The IOPC said it sent investigators to the scene and to the post-incident procedure, where the officers involved provided their initial accounts.