Street robber jailed after committing crime spree and asking to be arrested

He embarked on a series of shop thefts

A serial shoplifter who went to a police station and asked to be arrested after going on a crime spree in Lincoln city centre was today (Wednesday) sentenced to 16 months imprisonment.

Fionan Lawlor, 29, was jailed after breaching a suspended sentence passed on him for a street robbery which he committed in St Peter’s Hill, Grantham.

Lawlor failed to comply with the suspended sentence order and made threats to damage the windows after entering the police and ambulance Town Enquiry Office in South Park, Lincoln, on May 10.

When police officers spoke to Lawlor he asked them “Why they had taken so long? ”

Lawlor then told the officers he was wanted for an outstanding offence and asked to be arrested.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Lawlor had been to the same office the day before and had been “bluntly” told to go away.

The court was told Lawlor had committed a string of offences after being evicted from his accommodation in Newland Street West at the end of April.

Siward James-Moore, prosecuting, said CCTV showed Lawlor removing a television belonging to the owner after he was asked to leave the property.

Mr James-Moore told the court Lawlor then embarked on a series of shop thefts, first taking a large speaker from an electronics store on Lincoln High Street.

The court heard Lawlor then carried out three shoplifting offences on Lincoln High Street during early May.

On two occasions Lawlor stole meat from Tesco, and was challenged but walked out of the store.

Lawlor also admitted taking cooked meat valued at £76 from the Co-op.

The court heard Lawlor was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment suspended for two years in February last year after he admitted a street robbery in Grantham town centre.

Mr James-Moore said Lawlor approached a man in St Peter’s Hill and warned him: “Give me your wallet and I won’t hurt you.”

The victim handed over £60 in cash.

Lawlor, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to theft of a television on 25 April, four shop thefts between 26 April and 8 May, and threatening to damage property at Lincoln Town Enquiry Office on 10 May.

Jeremy Jaines, mitigating, admitted Lawlor painted a depressing picture.

Mr Jaines told the court: “He arrived from the Republic of Ireland as an itinerant worker in 2019, but then the pandemic hit and he was unable to return home.

“His mother was tragically diagnosed with cancer and he wanted to go home.

“He was evicted from his property in late April and stole the meat for no benefit to himself. He stole it because he wanted to be arrested and gave it away.”

Passing sentence Judge Simon Hirst told Lawlor there was no alternative to a jail term because of his failure to comply with the suspended sentence for the Grantham robbery.