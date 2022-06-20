The Lion, the Witch, the Wardrobe… and the Castle

The iconic novel will be on display inside the Magna Carta vault

A beautiful first edition of classic tale The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe goes on display at Lincoln Castle.

First published in the UK in 1950, C. S. Lewis’ beloved novel, The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, introduced millions to the mythical world of Narnia and the fantastic characters that live there.

Now a first edition copy, on loan from the British Library, has joined the Magna Carta and the Charter of the Forest in the castle’s vault.

Keith Holland, Lincoln Castle site manager, said: “With Lucy the Dragon still sparking the imaginations of visitors outside, the fantasy theme now continues inside with the addition of this magnificent book.

“We hope our young visitors will feel inspired to create their own stories of mythical creatures and magic.”

To tie in with the book’s arrival, the castle is hosting Story Generator weekends on June 25 and 26, and August 6 and 7.

Visitors are encouraged to step inside the Victorian prison and discover The Story Generators, friends of C. S. Lewis who have arrived at Lincoln Castle to create new magical and fantastical tales inspired by his famous book and the castle’s resident dragon, Lucy.

The activities in the Victorian Prison are included in the price of a castle day ticket and Annual Pass holder.

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe will be on display in the Magna Carta vault at Lincoln Castle until August 29, 2022.

Plan your visit now at www.lincolncastle.com.