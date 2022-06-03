Lincoln Festival of Creativity returns this summer

The Lincoln Festival of Creativity is returning for a sixth year throughout summer, with promises it will be bigger and better than ever.

The annual event has been taking place since 2017, encouraging people in Lincoln to celebrate all things creative, whether it be song, dance, spoken word or other art forms.

It brings together the University of Lincoln, local businesses and a variety of communities across Lincolnshire to explore different aspects of creativity and the importance of its role in the modern world.

More than 2,500 visitors are expected across the city campus this year, with one of the highlights being the Nebula Music Festival from the Lincoln School of Fine and Performing Arts, a full day event on Saturday, June 4.

From Saturday, June 18 until Friday, July 1, there will be something called Show 2022, which displays the year’s work from students at the Lincoln School of Design. This includes graphic design, creative advertising, fashion and product design.

You can find out more about this and all the other events taking place right through until July on the Lincoln Festival of Creativity website.

Gyles Lingwood, festival director and director of education for the College of Arts said: “We’re delighted to announce that this year’s festival will be back to being a real life, in-person experience, but still supported by some exciting online content.

“This year we will be showcasing creative work across a wide range of media, imagery, film, sound, text, objects, performances and more.

“Get ready to see some very exciting work by some very talented and creative individuals across the University of Lincoln, city, region and beyond!”