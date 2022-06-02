2 mins ago

Historic home in the shadow of Lincoln Cathedral has price slashed by £35k

Hard to imagine many better locations than this
An incredible view of Lincoln Cathedral from your doorstep. | Photo: Mount & Minster

A glamorous house next to Lincoln Cathedral has been made available on the market for less than £900,000.

The five-bedroom detached property on James Street can be found in a truly enviable location at the heart of Lincoln’s Cathedral Quarter, making it one of the most desirable spots in the entire city.

The house was listed by Mount & Minster for a guide price between £860,000 and £900,000, and you can view the full property listing on the estate agent’s website.

A traditional home that has been modernised and restored in recent years. | Photo: Mount & Minster

It isn’t just the incredible views of Lincoln Cathedral that make this house so good, though. There are also glamorous sitting rooms with traditional features and furnishing, five bedrooms, one of which includes a walk-in wardrobe, and an Aga kitchen.

See more images of the property below:

Various bright colour schemes dominate the house design. | Photo: Mount & Minster

The Aga kitchen comes with integrated appliances. | Photo: Mount & Minster

Described by the agent as a “warm, welcoming and versatile residence”. | Photo: Mount & Minster

Traditional fireplaces give a homely feel. | Photo: Mount & Minster

An impressive walk-in wardrobe as part of one of the bedrooms. | Photo: Mount & Minster

The property comes with five bedrooms, offering ample family space. | Photo: Mount & Minster

| Photo: Mount & Minster

One of the bedrooms is currently being used as a family room. | Photo: Mount & Minster

One of two bathrooms. | Photo: Mount & Minster

| Photo: Mount & Minster

The garden is an ideal sun trap with paving and grass side by side for summer gatherings. | Photo: Mount & Minster

A cosy little shed can be found at the bottom of the garden. | Photo: Mount & Minster