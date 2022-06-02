Historic home in the shadow of Lincoln Cathedral has price slashed by £35k

Hard to imagine many better locations than this

A glamorous house next to Lincoln Cathedral has been made available on the market for less than £900,000.

The five-bedroom detached property on James Street can be found in a truly enviable location at the heart of Lincoln’s Cathedral Quarter, making it one of the most desirable spots in the entire city.

The house was listed by Mount & Minster for a guide price between £860,000 and £900,000, and you can view the full property listing on the estate agent’s website.

It isn’t just the incredible views of Lincoln Cathedral that make this house so good, though. There are also glamorous sitting rooms with traditional features and furnishing, five bedrooms, one of which includes a walk-in wardrobe, and an Aga kitchen.

See more images of the property below: