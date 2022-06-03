Two teens seriously injured as moped crashes with Audi in Scunthorpe
Officers are appealing for witnesses to a collision on Ferry Road, Scunthorpe on Sunday, May 29 to get in touch.
The collision took place at around 10.55pm at the junction with Crosby Avenue and involved two vehicles, a blue Audi car and a red coloured moped.
Two teenagers, who were riding the moped, were taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries following the incident.
Anyone that witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage from the area at the time, is asked to call 101 quoting log 599 of 29 May or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.