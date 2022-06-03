Thousands turn out for beacon lighting event at Lincoln Castle

More than 2,000 people attended a beacon lighting event at Lincoln Castle on Thursday to mark the beginning of Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The country is currently embarking on a long weekend to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 70th anniversary at the helm of the British monarchy, the first royal to achieve this milestone in history.

Celebrations have taken place all over the United Kingdom, perhaps no bigger than the Trooping the Colour parade and RAF flypast – featuring Lincolnshire’s very own Red Arrows – over Buckingham Palace on Thursday, for which Her Majesty and other Royal Family members were in attendance.

In Lincoln, a beacon lighting event was held on the castle grounds, with more than 2,000 people, including the Mayor of Lincoln Rosanne Kirk and the Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire Toby Dennis, in attendance on Thursday, June 2.

Local MP Karl McCartney gave a speech and compered at the event, which also saw live performances from a piper and the Lincoln Amateur Operatic & Dramatic Society.

Some images during & after the Platinum Jubilee Beacon lighting Ceremony @LincolnCastle.

Crowd v supportive & appreciative of performers & organisers, & the rendition of the National Anthem was v moving & loud! pic.twitter.com/BHNS0vz6jB — Karl McCartney (@karlmccartney) June 3, 2022

Overlooking the castle was, of course, Lincoln Cathedral, which had been lit up in the colours of the Union flag (red, white and blue) to mark the occasion and provide a stunning backdrop for the event.

The celebrations will continue long into the weekend as the nation comes together in tribute of The Queen and her 70 years of service on the throne.

The fun doesn’t stop at Lincoln Castle, either, as the grounds will be open throughout the weekend, dressed in Union colours and hosting live entertainment from the bandstand.

Street parties are taking place across the county on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, as well as huge firework displays and more beacon lighting to come.