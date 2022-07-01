1 min ago

£1.2m Sleaford manor house has its own orchard and maze garden

A Grade II listed building on over 3 acres of gardens and land
The Manor House in Sapperton, showing off its feature piece: the maze-style gardens. | Photo: Savills

When you look to buy a property, what is the one essential feature you ask for? Is it ample family space? Traditional designs? Well, how about a miniature maze in your garden?

The Manor House in Sapperton, almost equidistant from Sleaford and Grantham, is the property in question when it comes to maze gardens, boasting a beautifully landscaped ornamental parterre by a gravelled pathway.

The home has been listed on the market by estate agents Savills at a guide price of £1.2 million. You can view the full listing for yourself here.

Located in the beautiful rural countryside. | Photo: Savills

For that price, you get a five-bedroom grade II listed stone period house with 16th century origins, situated on a 3.3 acre plot of gardens and land.

It comes with a tithe barn, stables, beautiful countryside views and stunning classic fireplaces accompanied by traditional decor in each room.

Tradition dominates the interior of the property. | Photo: Savills

Let’s take a tour of the Manor House:

A classic dual aspect sitting room with a period fireplace. | Photo: Savills

The reception hallway, showcasing the high timber-beamed ceilings. | Photo: Savills

Much like the sitting room, the drawing room faces a fireplace and has plenty of natural light. | Photo: Savills

The principal bedroom is incredibly spacious. | Photo: Savills

A great place to sit and take in the surroundings. | Photo: Savills

All that not enough? How about an orchard, too! | Photo: Savills

The property has vibrant plants and flowers growing along the walls. | Photo: Savills

One last look at the ornamental parterre? Sure, why not. | Photo: Savills