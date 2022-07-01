£1.2m Sleaford manor house has its own orchard and maze garden
A Grade II listed building on over 3 acres of gardens and land
When you look to buy a property, what is the one essential feature you ask for? Is it ample family space? Traditional designs? Well, how about a miniature maze in your garden?
The Manor House in Sapperton, almost equidistant from Sleaford and Grantham, is the property in question when it comes to maze gardens, boasting a beautifully landscaped ornamental parterre by a gravelled pathway.
The home has been listed on the market by estate agents Savills at a guide price of £1.2 million. You can view the full listing for yourself here.
For that price, you get a five-bedroom grade II listed stone period house with 16th century origins, situated on a 3.3 acre plot of gardens and land.
It comes with a tithe barn, stables, beautiful countryside views and stunning classic fireplaces accompanied by traditional decor in each room.
Let’s take a tour of the Manor House: