Smoke fills the sky as fire breaks out in Lincoln village field
The sky above much of the city was filled with smoke
People across Lincoln and villages west of the city saw huge plumes of smoke fill the air, as a fire broke out at a field near Skellingthorpe.
Firefighters were called to the blaze on Ferry Lane just after 7pm on Wednesday, July 13, as a heatwave gripped the county.
People living in the area were told to keep their doors and windows closed as the flames chewed through the land.
1914hrs – We currently have pumps in attendance at a field fire on Ferry Lane, Skellingthorpe. All local residents are advised to keep their doors and windows closed.
— Lincs Fire & Rescue (@LincsFireRescue) July 13, 2022
At the time of writing, the cause of the blaze is not known.
This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.