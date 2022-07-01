A17 improvements near Moulton begin in July

Works to replace worn out carriageway on A17 Washway Road, as well as sections of other nearby local roads, will start in late July.

The start date for the project is Monday 25 July, with the scheme expected to last for up to six weeks (subject to weather).

As part of the works, overnight closures will be in place in the following areas from 6pm to 6am, weekday evenings only:

A17 Washway Road (between a point 160 metres north Middle Marsh Road junction and a point 260 metres south of the B1357 Common Road junction)

Middle Marsh Road (at A17 junction)*

Red Cow Drove (at A17 junction)*

B1357 Common Road (between A17 junction & a point 60 metres south)

*Please note that Middle Marsh Road and Red Cow Drive will not be closed at the same time.

Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “This section of the A17 near Moulton is nearing the end of its serviceable life, so we’ve taken the decision to rebuild the worst areas.

“This will involve removing the current carriageway and replacing it with 6,000 tonnes of tarmac and stone.

“This six-week scheme will no doubt cause some disruption, but we’ll be working to minimise the impact by only carrying the works out overnight and maintaining access for residents and the emergency services throughout the project.”