Serious crash between bike and car closes A46 Lincoln bypass

The road will be closed for some time

A section of the A46 Lincoln Bypass is closed in both directions due to a serious collision between a pushbike and a car.

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision on the A46 Lincoln bypass, involving a pushbike and car, which happened at 10.29am on Tuesday.

The A46 from Riseholme Roundabout to Skellingthorpe Roundabout has been closed as a result.

AA Traffic is reporting extremely slow moving traffic in the area.

Lincolnshire Police said the road is expected to be closed for some time, and that people should use alternative routes.

People in the area reported that an air ambulance was in attendance.

National Highways has described the incident as a ‘serious collision‘.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is available.

