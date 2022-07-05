Red Arrows fly over Lincolnshire Showground during Rag’n’Bone Man set

The singer said it was “one of the coolest things that has ever happened to me”

Those in attendance at the recent Rag’n’Bone Man gig at the Lincolnshire Showground were treated to a memorable gatecrash by the world famous Red Arrows.

The award-winning singer was at the Lincolnshire Showground for a big outdoor concert on Sunday, July 3 – as part of a weekend-long list of shows at the venue.

It was a very busy weekend for the Red Arrows, who were greeted to a heroes welcome during a flypast of the Formula One British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday, before heading back to their home county of Lincolnshire.

On the way back to the Red Arrows base, the pilots performed an impromptu flypast, this time over the Lincolnshire Showground while Rag’n’Bone Man performed to his large audience.

The crowd burst into applause and cheers as the Reds soared over the showground, and Rag’n’Bone Man himself was taken aback by the moment.

“That is the one of the coolest things that has ever happened to me”, declared the artist, whose real name is Rory Graham, as he couldn’t hide the smile on his face watching the Red Arrows loop through the air during one of his songs.

The performance brought to an end a weekend full of great live music at the Lincolnshire Showground, with pop legends Simply Red rocking the stage on Friday, July 1, before mod rocker Paul Weller brought his catalogue of hits on the Saturday.

Mark Harrison, promoter of LPH Concerts & Events said: “This weekend marked the third series of LPH live events this summer and they just seem to get better each time.

“It was a pleasure to bring Rag’n’Bone Man to Lincoln for the first time and to stage so much quality talent from Paul Weller and Lisa Stansfield, through to some of the UK’s best breaking acts like Andrew Cushin and Charlotte Jane.

“A huge thanks goes out to everyone across the site who made it happen, to staff at the Lincolnshire Showground, and to everyone who bought a ticket and made this a memorable weekend.

“And a special thanks to the Red Arrows for gatecrashing! We’re already making plans for next year and cannot wait for our return to Lincoln.”