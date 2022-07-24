Appeal after alleged assault in Gainsborough
A man has been arrested
We are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after an alleged assault in Gainsborough.
Officers were called to Silver Street at around 2am on Sunday, 24 July after a man was left injured following an altercation with two men.
A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery, but our investigation continues.
CCTV shows a number of people in the area, and we are now asking for those who witnessed the incident to come forward.
If you saw anything that you think might help us in our enquiries, please get in touch.
You can contact us –
- By calling 101 quoting incident 48 of 24 July.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 48 of 24 July in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.