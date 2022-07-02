Unexplained death in Waddingham, Gainsborough

Woman in her 60s found injured and deceased

Police are investigating an unexplained death in the Waddingham village area near Gainsborough and Hemswell Cliff.

Emergency services were called to a house in Clay Lane, Waddingham just before 6:30pm on Thursday (30 June) following reports of a female being injured in the property.

Upon arrival, a woman believed to be in her 60s, was found injured and confirmed deceased at the property.

Her death is currently being treated as unexplained and investigations are ongoing.