Armed man jailed over Grimsby fast food restaurant robbery

A man has received two years and eight month behind bars following his appearance at Grimsby Crown court on Friday 15 July.

Richard Garrison (42) of Rutland Street, Grimsby was found guilty of robbery and possession of a bladed article following an incident in Grimsby.

On Wednesday 27 April he entered a fast-food restaurant on Stanley Street, Grimsby and threatened staff with a knife requesting that all monies be emptied from the till. Officers located the knife nearby and Richard Garrison was apprehended a short while after the incident.

Detective Constable Nicola Culton leading the investigation said: “This was a really dangerous situation and I’d like to commend the victim’s bravery throughout the entirety of our investigation.

“I hope the outcome will provide his victim with some comfort in knowing that justice has now been served.

“Crimes like this will not be tolerated and we will continue to take proactive action in a bid to deter these criminals from committing crime in our local communities.”