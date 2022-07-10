8 hours ago

Biker seriously injured in A631 crash near Glentham

A section of road was closed

| Photo: Lincolnshire Police

We attended the scene of a serious collision on the A631 near Glentham, at the junction of Cross Lane. This was reported at 2.12 pm today.

A section of road has been closed between Caenby Corner and Bishop Bridge.

The collision involved a blue Hyundai I20 car and a black Yamaha motorbike. The rider is seriously injured.

If you witnessed this collision, or have dashcam footage, please contact us:

  • By calling 101 quoting incident 214 of 10 July.
  • By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 214 of 10 July in the subject line.