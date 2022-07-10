Biker seriously injured in A631 crash near Glentham
A section of road was closed
We attended the scene of a serious collision on the A631 near Glentham, at the junction of Cross Lane. This was reported at 2.12 pm today.
A section of road has been closed between Caenby Corner and Bishop Bridge.
The collision involved a blue Hyundai I20 car and a black Yamaha motorbike. The rider is seriously injured.
If you witnessed this collision, or have dashcam footage, please contact us:
- By calling 101 quoting incident 214 of 10 July.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 214 of 10 July in the subject line.