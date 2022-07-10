Men charged over Lincoln firearms incident

Update, 10 July:

Andrew Jason Roberts, aged 29, of Winn Street, Lincoln was charged with possession of an imitation firearm in a public place and possession of a class A drug. He has been bailed to court and will next appear at Lincoln Magistrates on 17 August.

45-year-old Steven Paul Scrimshaw, of Clasketgate, Lincoln, was charged with assault of an emergency worker. He has been bailed to court and is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates on 11 August.

Original release, 9 July:

On 7 July we received a call from a member of the public, who reported seeing a man carrying what appeared to be a long barrelled weapon on Clasketgate in Lincoln. A search commenced, drawing on the expertise of our colleagues in CCTV. Footage was reviewed and a suspect identified.

A warrant was executed on the evening of 8 July at Clasketgate, to which we deployed armed officers. We were also assisted by the National Police Air Support Service (NPAS). A 29 year old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and possession of a class A drug. A second man, aged 45, was arrested for assaulting an emergency worker.

The firearm was recovered and we now believe that this was a deactivated weapon and not capable of firing.

We would like to thank local people for their cooperation and patience and also our colleagues in CCTV and NPAS for their support in bringing this incident to a safe conclusion.

A special mention for the member of the public who called this in initially and gave a meticulous account. Thankfully, on this occasion we believe the weapon was deactivated. It could have been a very different story. The decision to call us could have been life saving. Always call us if something doesn’t seem right and let us do our job in protecting the County.