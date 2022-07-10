Burglary appeal, Grantham

We are appealing for information after a car was stolen

At approximately 5am, July 9, on Queensway, Grantham, a black Mercedes, registration EK67 ZKY, was stolen after offenders entered a home and stole the car keys.

Police believe a series of connected offences in the Edinburgh Road area of Grantham took place between 4am and 5am on the same day. Two men were seen to be trying door handles of vehicles on driveways, with some vehicles have been entered and items stolen.

Two men have been captured on CCTV and we are keen to identify them. One of the men is believed to be wearing a dark coloured tracksuit and the other wearing shorts and a t-shirt.

We are requesting that residents in the area with CCTV, doorbell cameras or dashcam check to see if they capture any suspicious activity that could be connected with these incidents. Anyone with information should contact the police quoting incident 192 of 9 July.

You can contact us in the following ways: