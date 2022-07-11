Rugby Report: Tough weekend in Nottinghamshire for injury-hit Boston

Injury-hit Boston Buccaneers endured a tough weekend after several player absences left them with just 10 players for the trip to Nottinghamshire, which ended in a 56-18 defeat at Sherwood Wolf Hunt.

It meant coach Jim Dearing had no interchanges available in what proved to be a difficult challenge for Boston, who defended back-to-back sets and struggled to get the ball at times.

The Buccaneers’ man-of-the-match Ryan Cuthbertson was among the main positives for the visitors with his relentless attacking runs and strong defensive shift.

Returning halfback Dan Mackie, and Jimmy Underwood, were strong in defence, with forwards Cuthbertson and Grant Laws doing the lion’s share of tough running in the middle of the park.

The Buccaneers owed much to the leadership of their captain John Stanfield, who ably assisted by his dad John Stanfield Snr, organised the scratch team and helped get the best out of the players who travelled.

The Deepings contingent of Archie Sawyer, Luke Whitby and Chris Barrett “played out of their skins” according to team manager Mark Cleaver. They showed their skill with ball in hand and strength in defence during what was a tough battle.

Despite the relentless attack by a young skilful Wolf Hunt side, there were some highlights for Boston including tries for winger Tom Balderstone and prop Ryan Cuthbertson.

The second half saw Wolf Hunt loan players to the Buccaneers who suffered a further two injuries, but the visitors kept battling until the end.

Team manager Mark Cleaver said: “Not a great result but a great game of rugby played in the right spirit. Many thanks to the lads who travelled and to those Sherwood lads who helped us out.”