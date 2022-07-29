Community mourning after girl, 9, dies after stabbing in Boston

The community in Boston is in mourning after the tragic death of a nine-year-old girl in a suspected stabbing in Boston.

Lincolnshire Police officers were called to the scene of an incident at Fountain Lane at around 6.20pm on Thursday, July 28 before launching a murder investigation.

Police cordoned off the area and said they will be at the scene for the “foreseeable future”.

The force added: “The young girl’s parents have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time. Her family will be supported by specialist trained officers.”

Thousands of people have left messages of condolences as well as voicing their concerns about the incident in reaction to the tragic news shared by Lincolnshire Police and The Lincolnite.

Laura Barnes said: “How does something like this even happen. I hope and pray the justice system doesn’t fail this sweet innocent girl or her family.

“Such an awful tragedy, my heart breaks for the parents. RIP you beautiful angel. I hope the person who did it gets a lifetime of torture.”

Megan Clawson said: “How many more of our children have to die before serious intervention takes place in this town?

“Why aren’t the government and the councils doing more to make Boston a safe place to live when these diabolical news stories are far too frequent. This is a tragedy.”

Anne Norman added: “How awful. You’d never expect that knock on the door as a parent. Fly high with the angels.

“Knife crime is getting so out of hand, something needs doing urgently.”

MP for Boston and Skegness Matt Warman is calling for national help after the tragic incident in the Lincolnshire town.

He said: “Profoundly shocking news in Boston this evening. My thoughts are with the family of the girl involved – if you have any information that might help the police with their ongoing investigation please (contact them).

“I have spoken to senior officers locally and am hugely grateful for all the emergency services’ work. I have also been in contact with Policing Minister Tom Pursglove to ensure that any national help that might be useful is made available as quickly as possible.

“I would ask that people refrain from speculating while this hugely important police investigation is ongoing. It is vital that those responsible are brought to justice.”

Meanwhile, it is understood that Boston Stump will be open to light candles in memory of the little girl.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 419 of July 28.

Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.