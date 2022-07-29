Police name girl, 9, who died in Boston stabbing

Police have confirmed that the nine-year-old girl who died in a suspected stabbing in Boston is Lilia Valutyte.

Officers were called to the scene of the incident at Fountain Lane in Boston at around 6.20pm on Thursday, July 28, where flowers have already been laid in memory of the young girl.

Scenes of crime officers gathered evidence on Friday after the community of Boston was shaken by the tragic death.

Police launched a murder investigation and two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

East Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Kate Anderson, said: “Our thoughts continue to be with Lilia’s family and friends, and if any members of the public have information that might assist, please call 101 quoting incident 419 of 28th July, or they can report anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

Police added that those who wish to leave flowers and tributes can leave them at the corner of Fountain Lane and Fountain Place.

Police believe this to be an isolated incident and are pursuing extensive lines of enquiry and have committed a number of resources to this investigation.

Chief Superintendent Kate Anderson said: “Her parents are being supported by specially trained officers at this very difficult time, and I can only imagine the grief and pain that they are going through. Their welfare and the welfare of those who she knew is a priority for us.”

Local MP Matt Warman is calling for national help after the tragic incident, while the leader of Boston Borough Council Paul Skinner said “the town is united in mourning”.

St Botolph’s Church also issued a statement on Friday saying it was “open for our community to pray and light candles” in the girl’s memory as it continues to “pray for the family and friends of the victim, and for our community on this tragic day”.

The Worshipful the Mayor of Boston, Councillor Anne Dorrian said: “I was deeply saddened to hear of the tragic death of a 9 year old child in Boston and my heart goes out to the family of this little girl.

“I just cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish they will be experiencing right now following this despicable crime, and it’s something that no parent or grandparent should ever have to encounter. I also extend my sincere condolences to her young friends and classmates too.

“The people in our community are not just grief stricken though, they are full of disbelief and despair because this alleged murder is simply unconscionable to all of us. With this happening less than two years after the murder of another local child, our residents are feeling frightened for themselves and for their children.

“It is reassuring that Boston Stump have opened their doors to allow people to talk, pray, grieve and be together, and I thank them for offering that vital space.

“I am also full of pride, gratitude and admiration for the way in which our emergency services have responded to this heinous crime and I feel confident that the perpetrator will be brought to justice swiftly.

“Immediately upon hearing about this despicable crime, I took the decision as Mayor to request a meeting be held to discuss safety in the Borough. When local people tell you that they feel unsafe on their own streets, I think we have a duty, as elected representatives, to listen to their concerns and look at what can be done together to address them.”

Chief Superintendent Kate Anderson said: “Any information, no matter how small, could be key in ensuring justice for this child.

“Similarly, whilst we will have more officers out in the local area to reassure the community, if you have any issues or concerns, please approach your local neighbourhood policing team.

“The area will remain cordoned off whilst our scenes of crime officers gather all of the necessary evidence.

“This incident has shocked our community in Boston, and I would like to reassure the community that we’re doing absolutely everything we can to progress the investigation and to support the family.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information, or people who may have dashcam footage, should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 419 of July 28.

Alternatively, information can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.

