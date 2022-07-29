Plans to expand Lincoln digital hub offices into former pub

Update, 29 July, from Chief Superintendent Kate Anderson:

Officers were called to the scene of the incident at Fountain Lane, Boston, at around 6.20pm yesterday (28 July).

A nine-year-old girl sadly died as a result of what we believe to be a stab wound.

We have arrested two people in connection with the incident.

We believe this to be an isolated incident. We are pursuing extensive lines of enquiry and have committed a number of resources to this investigation. You will see more officers patrolling the area, and we have a high number of specialist detectives who have been brought in to assist the investigation.

We are not yet in a position to name the victim.

Her parents are being supported by specially trained officers at this very difficult time, and I can only imagine the grief and pain that they are going through. Their welfare and the welfare of those who she knew is a priority for us.

We would ask the media to respect the family’s right to privacy at this difficult time. We would also ask that people refrain from speculating on social media on what is a desperately sad situation – and also a live investigation. The public, the police, and her family will want this investigation to hold those responsible to account.

If people do have information then I would appeal for any witnesses, or people who may have been in the area at the time, or people who may have dash cam footage, to contact the police on 101 quoting incident 419 of 28 July 2022. Any information, no matter how small, could be key in ensuring justice for this child.

Similarly, whilst we will have more officers out in the local area to reassure the community, if you have any issues or concerns, please approach your local neighbourhood policing team.

The area will remain cordoned off whilst our scenes of crime officers gather all of the necessary evidence.

This incident has shocked our community in Boston, and I would like to reassure the community that we’re doing absolutely everything we can to progress the investigation and to support the family.

If you have information, please get in touch in one of the following ways:

Call 101 quoting incident 419 of 28 July.

Email [email protected] quoting incident 419 of 28 July in the subject line.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

Original release, 28 July:

A nine-year-old girl has sadly died from what is believed to be a stab wound in Boston.

Officers were called to the scene of the incident at Fountain Lane at around 6.20pm today, Thursday, 28 July.

We have launched a murder investigation. The area has been cordoned off and we will be at the scene for the foreseeable future.

The young girl’s parents have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time. Her family will be supported by specialist trained officers.

If you think you can help us in our enquiries, you can contact us –

By calling 101 quoting incident 419 of 28 July.

By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 419 of 28 July in the subject line.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.