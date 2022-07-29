Plans to expand Lincoln digital hub offices into former pub
More digital growth space for the city
Plans to expand a Lincoln digital hub into a former pub and nightclub have been submitted.
Lincolnshire Co-op has applied to the City of Lincoln Council to change the use of the former Bierkeller premises on Silver Street from a drinking establishment into business use.
The plans will see Lincolnshire Co-op’s Mosaic building expanded across the ground floor of the building, which was home to a popular Wetherspoons pub before being turned into a Bierkeller.
Sam Heathershaw, Development Manager at Lincolnshire Co-op, said: “Lincoln’s Digital Hub has provided an inclusive and collaborative environment since it opened in October 2019, perfect for developing ideas and growing businesses.
“Under proposed plans, we would expand the space, welcoming new businesses into the well-established community at Mosaic, and providing new opportunities to existing users of the space.”
The hub has been developed collaboratively by the digital community in Lincoln, working together with Lincolnshire Co-op and Lincolnshire County Council, to offer spaces designed with growing tech and digital firms in mind.
It features space for “hot desking”, a lounge area with coffee shop and phone booths as well as dedicated desks and private offices on the upper floor.
The original space in Thomas Parker House cost £1.8milllion and opened in October 2019.
Bierkeller closed its operations at the premises in 2021 and a new venue, separately operated, moved across the road into the former Shack site.