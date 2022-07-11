Council calls for views over draft Grimsby road improvements

Local residents and businesses are being invited to have their say on a draft design outlining improvements to a section of Great Coates Road and the A1136.

This project, which is part of the Active Travel Fund Tranche 2, will see the widening of the footpath to create a shared cycleway/footpath, an upgraded crossing point near St Michael’s Church and carriageway resurfacing.

The objectives of the project are to provide new, safer off-road facilities for cyclists, increase cycling and walking activity in the area and provide safer access to schools and businesses.

As part of the works, a small number of trees will be removed to allow for widening of the footpath between the Trawl roundabout and the Larmour Road junction. A tree survey has been undertaken to ensure that no protected trees are due to be removed. Following completion of the scheme, new trees will be planted in close vicinity to the project area to replace any that are removed.

The survey forms one of the first stages on the new scheme and is used to gauge initial feedback which could help to influence the final design. Proposals developed will be reviewed by the council’s Portfolio Holder for Environment and Transport.

The survey can be accessed here: www.nelincs.gov.uk/have-your-say