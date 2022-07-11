Firefighters warning as campfire blaze causes Lincoln Bypass delays
Queuing traffic built up in Lincoln
Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue believe an unattended campfire that spread to nearby ground was responsible for the woodland fire which caused delays on the A46 Lincoln Bypass.
Traffic was queuing on the A46 Lincoln Bypass after fire crews were called to a fire in the woodland between the Skellingthorpe and Doddington roundabouts at 6.57am on Monday, July 11.
Crews from Lincoln North, Lincoln South and Saxilby attended the scene, while Lincolnshire Police officers assisted with traffic management.
Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue said: “We believe the woodland fire off the A46 between the Skellingthorpe and Doddington roundabouts was caused by an unattended campfire that spread to nearby ground.
“In these hot dry conditions, please be extra careful with cigarettes, glass and disposable barbecues too.”
