Escobark! Lincolnshire’s first dog cafe brings cosy spaces for pooches and friends

Pet some doggos and you can even bring your own!

Lincoln’s first dog cafe, which invites customers to either play with the owner’s pooches or bring their own for a relaxing drink, is hoping to bring man’s best friend closer to the High Street culture.

Escobark’s Canine Coffee House, which opened on lower Lincoln High Street in May, is owned by self-confessed dog lovers Lachlan Gordon, 33, and Chloe Richard-Jones, 37 – and it breeds from a “pie in the sky” idea the pair had a while ago.

The idea came to Lachlan and Chloe during COVID-19 lockdown, when they took on a number of dogs from owners who couldn’t look after them in the daytime due to work commitments as restrictions eased.

The pair were due to return to work themselves, but instead decided to jump into a business idea they’d had for just over a year – Lincoln’s first dog cafe.

So, Escobark’s was born. While Lachlan and Chloe do the heavy duty work, the star attractions are their adorable pups.

They have six dogs in total, and when The Lincolnite went to visit the coffee house on Friday, four of them were at the store. They were two 18 month old chihuahuas called Pablo and Polly, a two-year-old chihuahua called Yoda and a six-year-old pug called Stanley.

“They are all great with big dogs and have taken well to the steady flow of customers we’ve had since opening”, Lachlan said. “We created the lounge section in the back for a relaxed environment, and people seem to love it.”

The owners claim that Escobark’s is the first and only dog cafe in Lincolnshire, with the nearest based in Middlesbrough, so they are anticipating plenty of interest from all over the county and potentially beyond.

The original plan was for it to be a pre-book space where you can come and visit the owner’s dogs, but after receiving plenty of requests for people to bring their own dogs in, the business plan flipped on its head.

“The business is constantly changing because we want to know what people want”, says Lachlan.

Serving a variety of different hot/cold drink and sweet treats, with vegan alternatives across the board, Escobark’s can also serve as a regular cafe if dogs aren’t necessarily your thing.

Chloe discussed future plans for the business, including home visits for vulnerable people who may struggle with loneliness, as well as working with animal and mental health charities.

We asked why people should come to their cafe, so don’t take our word for it, listen to Lachlan and Chloe: “It’s a nice and chilled out place to pet some pooches and meet some new people.” What more could you possibly want?

Escobark’s Canine Coffee House is open at 110 Lincoln High Street, five days a week between Wednesday and Sunday, between 11am and 5pm.

Due to high demand, the cafe will also offer takeaway drinks and cake from 8.30am on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday mornings. For more information and updates, visit the Escobark’s website.