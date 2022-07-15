Former Lincoln South Park hostel to become apartments

A former South Park hostel in Lincoln is to be turned into 10 student apartments.

The property at 76 South Park, currently has 20-bedrooms, but C Student Services has applied to the City of Lincoln Council to reduce the number in order to create the new properties.

Although no extensions to the building will be made to accomodate the one-bedroom apartments, the developers have said they would like to make “minor internal alterations”.

“We consider the proposal to be a positive creation of affordable accommodation close to the city centre location, and to a building that is in much need of internal repair/ refurbishment throughout,” said the applicant’s design and access statement.

“This application has specifically considered the longevity of the property within the context of the local area and we strongly believe this to be a positive proposal, and one in line with previously supported schemes.”

“The proposal will actually reduce the number of occupants but will provide a much better quality of habitable use,” they added.

Before being turned into a hostel around 2003, the property and land previously operated as a Chinese takeaway, a coal merchants and a stables and carriage house.

Access and parking on the site will remain as is, said the report.

According to Rightmove.co.uk, the building was sold in January 2003 for £360,000, it was listed on the site in October 2021, but no price for that sale is given.

Property valuing website The Move Market indicates it could have a valuation around £780,000.