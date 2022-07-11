How to stay safe in the hot weather in Lincolnshire this week

With temperatures forecast to rise, Lincolnshire residents are being advised to remain careful whilst enjoying the sunny weather.

Temperatures are expected to be high throughout the week beginning Monday 11 July and the advice is to take precautions to stay safe in the sun.

Councillor Wendy Bowkett, Executive Councillor for Public Health, said: “Please take extra care of children and elderly people in the hot weather as they are more vulnerable to suffering the effects of the heat. We wouldn’t want to stop anybody enjoying the sun, so please have fun and look after one another by following our top tips.”

Derek Ward, Director of Public Health for Greater Lincolnshire, added: “We want everybody to enjoy the fine weather, but, to avoid your fun in the sun being spoiled, be aware of our top tips. They’re really simple: drink water, wear a hat and look after those most at risk.”

Heat exhaustion and heatstroke

You could get dehydrated, and your body may overheat, causing heat exhaustion or heatstroke. Keeping yourself cool will reduce the risk of illness.

The symptoms of heat exhaustion include:

headaches

dizziness

nausea and vomiting

muscle weakness or cramps

intense thirst

If you experience any of these symptoms, move somewhere cool and drink plenty of water or fruit juice. If you can, take a lukewarm shower or sponge yourself down with cold water. Heatstroke can develop if heat exhaustion is left untreated, but it can also occur suddenly and without warning.

Who is at risk?

The heat can affect anyone, so even if you are fully fit, it’s important to take precautions to stay cool during hot weather. Some groups are more at risk of serious harm due to the heat, including children and babies, older people and those with ongoing physical or mental health conditions. Mostly it’s a matter of common sense.

Here are the top tips for sun safety and staying healthy in the heat:

How to stay safe outside

Avoid going out between 11am and 3pm when the sun is at its hottest.

Make sure the sunscreen you are using is SPF15 or higher. Check the ‘use by’ date: the active ingredient may have deteriorated if sunscreen is out of date or has been left in direct sunlight.

Wear UV wraparound sunglasses to reduce UV exposure to your eyes.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity, like sport, DIY, or gardening. If you can’t avoid it keep it for cooler parts of the day, like early morning or evening.

If you must go out, stay in the shade. Wear a hat and light, loose-fitting clothes, preferably cotton.

Take care when you’re outside with children. Metal play equipment can get very hot in the sun and even cause burns

How to keep you and your home cool

Stay inside, in the coolest rooms in your home, as much as possible.

Close curtains on windows that let a lot of sun into your home. However, metal blinds and dark curtains can absorb heat so a lighter material will be best for keeping the room cool.

Keep windows that are exposed to daytime sun closed during the day and open windows at night when the temperature has dropped. Be aware of security issues of open windows, especially in ground floor rooms.

A thermometer in your main living room and bedroom will help you keep a check on the temperature.

A loose, cotton, damp cloth or scarf on the back of the neck or spraying or splashing your face and the back of your neck with cold water several times a day can help keep you cool. So can a lukewarm shower.

Drink regularly

Drink regularly even if you do not feel thirsty – water or fruit juice are best.

If you will be outside for some time, take plenty of water with you.

Try to avoid alcohol, tea and coffee. They make dehydration worse.

Eat as you normally would. Try to eat more cold food, particularly salads and fruit, which contain water.

Helping others

Keep an eye on isolated, ill or older people, as well as babies and young children.

Check on older people and sick neighbours, family or friends every day during a heatwave.

Help older people and people with long-term health conditions to keep their living space cool, by following the tips above.

Be alert and call a doctor or social services if someone is unwell and needs further help.

Ensure that babies, children or older people are not left alone in stationary cars.

Advice for parents and carers of children and babies

Make sure babies, especially under six months, stay out of direct sunlight at peak times and remain hydrated by giving them water to drink as well as milk.

Remember Slip, Slap, Slop, Slide: slip on loose cotton clothing to cover skin; slap on a hat; slop on SPF15 sunscreen or higher; seek shade and slide on sunglasses.

Wet clothes let through more UV light than dry clothes, so have fun if playing in pools, but have some spare clothes on hand.

Advice for carers of older people

Check more regularly on vulnerable people and monitor the temperature in the room, keeping it below 26°C.

Be aware that plastic pads and mattresses can be particularly hot during a heatwave.

Advise the person you care for to avoid caffeine, very sweet drinks and alcohol as they make dehydration worse. Ensure they drink plenty of cold water and that ice is available.

Store medicines in a cool place.

Turn off unnecessary lights and equipment that may generate additional heat.

Be aware that some conditions may be exacerbated during high temperatures and some medications can also increase risk in susceptible individuals. Seek medical advice if you have any concerns.

Further advice