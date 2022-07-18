Five great ice cream places to try in Lincoln

As the heatwave arrived in the UK, we went to check out some of the best ice cream Lincoln had to offer. Needless to say, it was a lot of fun.

The country is well and truly going through summer weather this year, as temperatures flirt with hitting 40 degrees celsius for the first time ever in the UK.

It was announced last week by the Met Office that for the first time in history, there would be a red weather warning for heat in England on Monday and Tuesday.

When the sun shines and the hot weather hits our skin, what is the first thing you think about doing? Could it be getting the paddling pool blown up? Maybe heating up the barbecue? All great options, but one plan that immediately comes to mind is ice cream.

It is a universal delicacy, one which is enjoyed the world over by people young and old. Whether you’re a classic 99 with a flake kind of person, or a more eccentric mint choc chip scoop character, ice cream is enjoyed on all four corners of the country and beyond.

Daisy Made Farm

When you think of ice cream in this county, you immediately look towards Daisy Made Farm. The attraction site has crazy golf and cute animals at the site, as well as enviably brilliant ice cream.

Costing £2.80, I went for a twin tub with a scoop of bubblegum and another scoop of vanilla, a beautiful way to balance the near 40-degree heat.

The taste was delicate and creamy, you can absolutely tell the dairy is produced directly from the farm itself.

Blyton Ice Cream

Situated in the heart of Lincoln city centre’s nightlife hub (opposite Walkabout and Home and next door to Carousel), Blyton Ice Cream opened on the High Street in May 2021 – becoming the fourth Blyton store in Lincolnshire.

The shop boasts over 75 different flavours that often rotate based on seasons, with the unique Christmas Pudding flavour found on the same menu as timeless classics such as strawberry and chocolate.

My choice was again a twin tub, this time taking cookie monster and salted caramel scoops with strawberry sprinkles. The result was plenty of mess but even more taste, fantastic.

Cafe Gelato

A real city favourite, Cafe Gelato on The Strait is a boutique coffee shop, bakehouse and Gelateria – serving drinks as hot as tea and coffee, and food as cold as ice cream.

My choice was a double scoop of white chocolate chip and lemon sorbet, and while it did cost £5.50, that is with valid reason.

The portion sizes are much larger than you’ll find elsewhere, and the taste is great. It holds together quite well and doesn’t melt easily, which is a big plus as well.

Hotel Chocolat

It’s hard not to get your hopes up when you see Hotel Chocolat describe its ice cream as the “Ice Cream of the Gods” – so when the time came for me to try it out, my anticipation was through the roof.

With a unique ice cream blend infused with cocoa grown by the company itself, Hotel Chocolat’s ice cream is a valid contender for ice cream of the gods – especially with raspberry sauce on the top.

Value for money wise it is good, too, costing £2.60 when you have a membership card, which can be set up for free and entitles you to 20% off your order.

Gino’s

As you walk down Lincoln’s Bailgate, you may be excused for thinking popular Italian restaurant Gino’s isn’t the place to be for ice cream – but think again.

Gino’s has a mini ice cream parlour section inside the restaurant, serving a selection of flavours in either a cone or tub.

For me, it was a single scoop strawberry costing £2.50. This is great value considering the size of the scoop itself, as well as the divine flavour that goes alongside it.