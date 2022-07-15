Full road closure of Stamford’s Red Lion Square begins next month
The closure is expected to last up to four weeks
A full road closure of Red Lion Square will be in place starting early next month.
The closure is expected to start on Monday 1 August and last up to four weeks, including Saturdays and up until 8pm as needed, until late August (subject to weather).
The diversion route will be via Scotgate/A6121 North Street/A6121 East Street/Braze Nose Lane/A1175 St Leonards Street/A1175 Wharf Road/B1081 St Mary’s Street/St John’s Street, and vice versa.
Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “Fully closing Red Lion Square for a period of time has been part of our plans since starting the project, and that time has nearly come. And hopefully, by adding an extra week to the closure, we can complete the project a bit earlier than expected.
“During these four weeks, the site team will be removing the old paving and laying new Yorkstone setts near the end of High Street and pedestrian crossing area, as well as elsewhere in the square.
“This will, no doubt, mean some additional disruption for the travelling public. However, access for pedestrians will be maintained throughout the closure, meaning Stamford and Red Lion Square will remain open for business.
“We will also be pausing for two weeks, starting Monday 29 August, for the Burghley Horse Trials, to ensure the roads are operating as normal before, during and just after this major event.
“I want to thank everyone for bearing with us as we continue working towards replacing the square’s Yorkstone setts.”
Businesses concerned about deliveries or with other concerns are encouraged to contact Eurovia’s public liaison officer.
The Red Lion Square improvement project is currently expected to be complete in October 2022.