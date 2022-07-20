Go wild as Wildlife Day returns to Waters’ Edge in Barton

Waters’ Edge Visitor Centre and Country Park will be taken over by all creatures, great and small on Sunday 31 July for the annual Wildlife Day.

The free family event will take place between 10am and 4pm at the centre, on the bank of the river in Barton upon Humber.

Pond-dipping, toad rescue, plant ID walks and a nature trail will be among the activities on offer in the paddock and around the Country Park.

Visitors can handle slippery snakes and scary spiders with Lion Learners, create a magical Wildflower wand or help to rescue toads and release them back into the park.

Let the creative geniuses behind Fantastic Faces paint your face with so many amazing designs to choose from. Join Pentangle Pottery in making a clay hedgehog you can take away on the day.

Visit Alpacas & Friends to pet and feed miniature pygmy goats, bunny rabbits, alpacas, and lambs. Only £2.50 per person.

We will be hosting a selection of food stalls including Love Hog Roast and ice cream stall. Enjoy sweet treats from Doughnut Dreams, Sarah’s Sweet Treats, Beardy Man Cheesecakes.

Outside in the paddock, exhibition stands include:

The Woodland Trust

RSPB (Royal Society for the Protection of Birds)

South Yorkshire Badger Group

British Divers Marine Life Rescue

The Yorkshire Bat Group

Andrew’s Hedgehog Hospital

Jerry Green Dog Rescue

Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust

Canine Partners

Voluntary Action NE Lincs

Ren’s Rescue

Alpacas & Friends

Northern Optics

Pudz animal Sanctuary

Pauline’s Plants

North Lincolnshire Fostering and Adoption

Pentangle Pottery

Fantastic Faces

Lifecycles Herbal Medicine

Admission to the park and visitor centre is free. Most of the activities are free, some may carry a small charge.

Activities must be booked on the day. Limited places are available so please arrive early to avoid disappointment.

A full programme of events is available from the visitor centre, pop in or call 01652 631500.

The Honey Pot Café will be open throughout the day serving a range of homemade meals or you might like to bring a picnic to enjoy on the outdoor sundeck.

Parking outside the visitor centre is for disabled and people with mobility problems. The main car park is at the entrance and extra parking is available at the Humber Bridge viewing area. There is an optional £3 parking donation in the main visitor’s car park.