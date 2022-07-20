Mablethorpe paddling pool closed until weekend due to vandals
Hopes for the pool to be ready ahead of summer holidays
Unfortunately, Queen’s Park Paddling Pool is closed until Saturday 23rd July, to undergo service repairs having been damaged by vandals.
It is essential we close the pool for Health and Safety reasons whilst we carry out the repairs.
We aim to carry these out as quickly as possible and we apologies in advance for any disruption this may cause.
The damage has been reported and we hope to have the pool ready for the start of the summer holidays.