Historic Spalding fountain will be restored after years in storage

It has been a feature of Spalding for decades

A historic fountain in Spalding which was built in the 1870s could be put up again in after several years in storage.

The striking six-metre-tall ornamental fountain has been a feature of Spalding for decades, first in Hall Place and later in Ayscoughfee Hall.

It was taken down around four years ago when a new war memorial was put up in the gardens instead.

South Holland District Council have now submitted plans to reconstruct and re-erect it at a different location.

Cleaning and minor repairs would also be needed.

The structure is estimated to weigh around 16 tonnes, and the stones which make it up are in various states of repair.

A number of locations were considered to place the fountain in, including its original position in Hall Place.

However, the risk of vandalism, graffiti and damage meant that it wasn’t possible to return it there.

The council are proposing that it become a landmark back in Ayscoughfee Hall’s gardens near the paddling pool.

A heritage assessment submitted with the application says: “Hall Place is open to the public at all times and as a consequence there is a significant risk that it could suffer vandalism, general damage and abuse here.

“Society has changed since 1874 and sadly the abuse of public property, including undesirable use, graffiti and general damage is a common problem in the current era.”

It adds: “It is felt that the historical context is not as strong as it once ways, and the relocation here may raise some practical problems.”

The dismantled pieces are being stored in Holbeach. The application also includes protective railings and a base.

The fountain was installed in the late 1800s after Mary Ann Johnson, whose family lived at the Hall, donated £1,500 to install water mains in parts of Spalding for the first time.

It was moved to the hall’s gardens in 1954, where it remained until 2018.