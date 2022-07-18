HSE launches investigation after British Steel employee dies

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is investigating the death of a 27-year-old British Steel worker in Scunthorpe after an incident at the weekend.

Humberside Police said officers attended a business premises on Brigg Road following reports that a woman had died on Saturday, July 16.

HSE said emergency services responded to reports of a fall from the height and the worker was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, while the BBC is reporting that it understands the victim fell from a crane.

After initial enquiries were made by the Health & Safety Executive and Humberside Police, it was established that HSE will lead the investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

HSE principal inspector Jane Fox said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the person who died.

“We are determined to understand the full facts of what happened on Saturday. Doing so may take time, but we will remain in close contact with the family.“

A British Steel spokesman said: “We are sad to confirm one of our colleagues tragically died at work on Saturday. Their family has been informed and our thoughts are with them and our colleague’s friends. We are helping the police and the Health & Safety Executive with their investigation.”

“We are working with Health and Safety Executive to establish the circumstances of the incident.”