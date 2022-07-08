Inquests open into deaths of Spilsby crash victims
Coroner will hold hearing in December
Inquests have opened into the deaths of two much-loved teenage friends who sadly died in a crash on the A158 in Hagworthingham, Spilsby earlier this month.
Police were called to the crash involving a black Peugeot and a black Volvo just before 7pm on Friday, June 17.
The families of 18-year-old Jennifer Woodhouse and 19-year-old Lara Meldrum paid tribute to the teenage girls, who were both due to start at Sheffield Hallam University in September.
Inquests into Jennifer and Lara’s death were opened by HM Coroner for Lincolnshire Paul Smith on Monday, July 4.
The inquest opening report states that Jennifer Sinead Woodhouse, who was born in Nottingham and lived in Alfreton in Derbyshire, died on June 17 with the location of death listed as westbound along the A158 Hagworthingham (towards Horncastle).
A post-mortem examination was performed by Ian Richmond on June 23, 2022 but the precise medical cause of death is yet to be determined.
The inquest was adjourned for a hearing in December.
Meanwhile, Kelly Mary McGrath and Emma Durham both set up GoFundMe pages in memory of Jennifer, which raised a combined total of over £5,700.
Lara Meldrum, who was born in Chesterfield and lived in Arnold in Nottinghamshire, died at Northern General Hospital in Sheffield on June 18, the day after the crash.
The inquest opening report states that a post-mortem examination was not required and the cause of death provided in this case is multi-organ failure, polytrauma and road traffic collision. Polytrauma is described as when a person experiences injuries to multiple body parts and organ systems.
The inquest into Lara’s death was adjourned until December 18, 2022.