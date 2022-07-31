Man, 22 charged with murder of Boston girl, 9

A “dangerous” man found guilty of multiple sexual offences including rape, a man convicted of sexual charges against two victims, and another male who shot at a police officer were among those put behind bars in July.

There were also two notable cases close to the border in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, including a young man who started a fire in care accommodation. There was also a case in Cumbria involving a Lincolnshire driver who was jailed for two years.

In addition, former Lincoln College student Phoebe Adlard, 23, who was previously jailed for making threats to two lecturers, was recalled to prison after she admitted a further offence.

The Lincolnite’s court reporters cover the biggest cases heard in our region every day. Here’s a round up of signifiant cases resulting in prison sentences in July 2022:

Shaun Otter

Lincoln man Shaun Otter, 52, was found guilty of a string of sexual offences including rape and was jailed for 21 years. He must also serve an extended licence period of six years on his release from jail after a judge concluded he was “dangerous,” making a total sentence of 27 years.

Read the full story here.

Peter Green

*No custody image available from Lincolnshire Police

Peter Green, 90, was convicted of eight sexual charges against two victims and he was sentenced to 24 years imprisonment after dramatically protesting his innocence in court.

Read the full story here.

Jamie Burke

A dangerous man who shot at a police officer who interrupted a suspected drugs deal was jailed for 17 years and will be on extended licence of five years after his release from prison. Jamie Burke, 30, was cleared of attempted murder, but the jury reached a unanimous verdict of guilty for three firearms offences.

Read the full story here.

Rafal Urbanski

Lincoln man Rafal Urbanski, 44, was jailed for nine years and three months after being convicted of rape.

Read the full story here.

Nathan Bossley

Nathan Bossley, 20, was sentenced to eight years in a young person’s institute for rape of a child.

Read the full story here.

Peter Burness

*No custody image available from Lincolnshire Police

The former head of music at a Lincolnshire church, and a local school, Peter Burness, was jailed for six years for the “heinous abuse” of an ex pupil and chorister fifty years ago.

Read the full story here.

Alcino De Oliveira

Alcino De Oliveira, 29, was sentenced to three years and four months in jail for his involvement in an organised crime group (OCG) distributing Class A drugs across the communities of Scunthorpe.

Read the full story here.

Callum Lilliot

Callum Lilliot, 20, was jailed for three years after starting a fire in care accommodation in Wisbech with a discarded cigarette.

Read the full story here.

Richard Garrison

Grimsby man Richard Garrison, 42, was jailed for two years and eight months when he was found guilty of robbery and possession of a bladed article after an incident at a fast food restaurant in the town.

Read the full story here.

Lucas Keane

Lincolnshire drug-driver Lucas Keane, 25, was jailed for two years after crossing on the wrong side of a main trans-Pennine road before ploughing into a car driven by a postman who suffered a spinal fracture.

Read the full story here.

Martyn Slender

*Cambridgeshire Police did not have a custody image

A 53-year-old father and his 25-year-old daughter were sentenced in court for stealing more than £25,000 from their Wisbech-based employer.

Martyn Slender pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud and was sentenced to one year and eight months in prison. His daughter Bethany Slender pleaded guilty to a single count of fraud, but avoided jail. She was ordered to carry out 125 hours unpaid work, as well as paying £323 in compensation.

Read the full story here.

Nathan Lewis

*No custody image available

One of Lincoln’s most prolific shoplifters was jailed for committing a further 23 offences after being granted a suspended sentence for the same offences just nine days earlier. Nathan Lewis, 21, was given a 24-week custodial sentence.

Lewis was among the nine ‘most prolific shop thieves’ in Lincoln responsible for £9,000 of stolen goods since March who have now been convicted. Two avoided jail and one is awaiting sentencing, but the others were sentenced as follows:

Matthew Taylor, 32, saw a 12-week suspended sentence which he had been given for seven charges of theft in June invoked, and he is now in prison

Josie Mchale, 27, was given a custodial sentence of 12 weeks

Asha Hubbard, 29, now has a total custodial sentence of 26 weeks

Charlie Carter, 24, was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison

Matthew Storr, 41, was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison

Read the full story here.

Adam Clover

*No custody image available from Lincolnshire Police

Adam Clover was jailed for 10 months and banned from driving for 17 months after the death of his fellow biker and friend Liam Addison.

Judge Simon Hirst told him that his “grossly excessive speed” represented a substantial risk of danger to pedestrians and other road users. However, the judge made it clear he was not sentencing Clover for causing the death of his friend or riding at the speeds reached by Mr Addison.

Read the full story here.

Adil Hussain

*No custody image available

Waddington-based businessman Adil Hussain, 35, was jailed for six months after the speeding driver overtook ten vehicles including an unmarked police car, and then drove through a red light.

Read the full story here.

Timothy Hart

*No custody image available

Spalding man Timothy Hart, 46, was jailed for four months after admitting to perverting the course of justice and stalking his ex-partner.

Read the full story here.