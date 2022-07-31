Townhouse overlooking Lincoln Cathedral on market for almost £800k
The garden was once part of the orchard at the side of the cathedral
A marvellous four bedroom townhouse by Lincoln Cathedral Quarter is now on the housing market.
The property, situated on Ventnor Terrace, directly neighbours Bishop’s Palace and the iconic Lincoln Cathedral, offering beautiful views of the city from both directions.
Estate agents Newton Fallowell have listed the property at a guide price of £795,000, and you can check out the full listing here.
It dates back to the 1850s and boasts a listed garden, believed to have once formed part of the Diocese Orchard.
Accommodation is spread across three floors, with four double bedrooms and a master suite of bathroom and walk-in shower room, as well as a dressing room with a balcony to bedroom four, which overlooks the city downhill.
Outside is an enclosed courtyard, accessed from the kitchen and rear lobby, as well as a terraced garden with ironwork fencing leading out to the main outdoor space on the property.
Let’s take a tour of the house: