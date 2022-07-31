5 hours ago

Townhouse overlooking Lincoln Cathedral on market for almost £800k

The garden was once part of the orchard at the side of the cathedral
The four-bed townhouse on Ventnor Terrace is a stone's throw from a fairly recognisable Lincoln landmark. | Photo: Newton Fallowell

A marvellous four bedroom townhouse by Lincoln Cathedral Quarter is now on the housing market.

The property, situated on Ventnor Terrace, directly neighbours Bishop’s Palace and the iconic Lincoln Cathedral, offering beautiful views of the city from both directions.

Estate agents Newton Fallowell have listed the property at a guide price of £795,000, and you can check out the full listing here.

It dates back to the 1850s and boasts a listed garden, believed to have once formed part of the Diocese Orchard.

Green space is vast at this secluded property. | Photo: Newton Fallowell

Accommodation is spread across three floors, with four double bedrooms and a master suite of bathroom and walk-in shower room, as well as a dressing room with a balcony to bedroom four, which overlooks the city downhill.

Outside is an enclosed courtyard, accessed from the kitchen and rear lobby, as well as a terraced garden with ironwork fencing leading out to the main outdoor space on the property.

Let’s take a tour of the house:

Glazed double doors allow entrance into your porch and hallway. | Photo: Newton Fallowell

Stylish breakfast kitchen room with integrated appliances. | Photo: Newton Fallowell

Natural light beams into the sitting room. | Photo: Newton Fallowell

A total of four bedrooms, all fit for double beds. | Photo: Newton Fallowell

The dining area comes with views out into the garden, as well as a cast iron fireplace. | Photo: Newton Fallowell

| Photo: Newton Fallowell

The three storey property equally spaces out rooms across the floors. | Photo: Newton Fallowell

There are two main bathrooms inside. | Photo: Newton Fallowell

And for reference point, here is the other. | Photo: Newton Fallowell

Standing proud in an enviable location. | Photo: Newton Fallowell

Your balcony view overlooking Lincoln’s downhill city centre. | Photo: Newton Fallowell

| Photo: Newton Fallowell