Man arrested on suspicion of murdering Boston girl, 9

Lincolnshire Police have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 9-year-old girl in Boston.

Officers detained the man in the Boston Central Park area at around 2.45pm Saturday, July, after appealing publicly to find the man pictured.

The arrest follows a combination of intelligence and information supplied by several members of the public.

Lincolnshire Police said detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

There will continue to be a significant police presence in the town while the investigation progresses.

Lillia Valutyte died after being reportedly stabbed on Fountain Lane in Boston at around 6.20pm on Thursday, July 28.

