Man charged after cannabis farm uncovered
One man has been charged after Op Galaxy officers conducted a warrant in Scunthorpe yesterday (Wednesday 6 July).
On entering a property on Frodingham Road yesterday, more than 120 cannabis plants were discovered.
Eris Manli (24) of Frodingham Road, was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with being concerned in the production of a Class B drug.
Anyone with information around drug offences can get in touch with us by contacting our non-emergency number 101 or, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
