Man dies in A631 crash near Glentham

Update, 11 July:

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 60s from Sheffield, sadly died meaning we are investigating this as a fatal collision.

We would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, who has not yet spoken with us, to get in touch. Similarly if you have dashcam footage that may have captured the collision, or the vehicles shortly prior to the collision, we would be grateful if you would review it and pass on anything that could be of use in our investigation.

Please use the contact details below quoting the reference 214 of 10 July.

The road reopened late last night.

Original appeal, 10 July:

We are currently at the scene of a serious collision on the A631 near Glentham, at the junction of Cross Lane. This was reported at 2.12 pm today.

A section of road has been closed between Caenby Corner and Bishop Bridge.

The collision involved a blue Hyundai I20 car and a black Yamaha motorbike. The rider is seriously injured.

If you witnessed this collision, or have dashcam footage, please contact us: