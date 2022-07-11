Police investigate unexplained death in Bourne

Road closures will be in place in North Hykeham for almost the whole of August as work begins on an electricity upgrade in Lincoln.

Western Power Distribution’s £365,000 project will lay new underground electricity cables from July 18.

The project is due to be completed by October 2022, boosting electrical capacity to 8,500 households and businesses.

During the project, temporary traffic signals and single lane traffic will be introduced along Newark Road from North Hykeham towards South Hykeham.

The temporary lights will move along the route as work progresses, starting at Jaguar Drive and ending at Thorpe Lane End.

A 24/7 road closure will be in place on Tiber Road from August 2 and 29 as an additional safety precaution.

New cable will also be installed around the sailing lakes and Millennium Lakes but will not affect traffic in the area.

Engineers will be on site seven days a week throughout the project and local residents can contact Michael Bray, WPD Technician based at Lincoln, by emailing [email protected].

He said: “We apologise for any disruption caused during this essential work to upgrade the network. We know this is a very busy route for local people which is why we will be working seven days a week to complete the project as quickly as possible.

“This is an important investment for Lincoln and will help the electricity network to cope with increased demand from customers wanting to connect new technologies like electric vehicle chargers. The investment will be key to ensure Lincoln can embrace the challenges of a low carbon future.”