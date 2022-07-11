Police investigate unexplained death in Bourne
Officers remain on scene in the local area
We are investigating the unexplained death of a person at Dyke Drove in Bourne.
Officers received a report at 9.10pm last night (10 July) that a body had been found at the property by a member of public.
At this stage we are keeping an open mind about the circumstances and identity of the person involved.
We will remain on scene and in the local area today while we make initial enquiries. We would ask people not to speculate about the incident while we carry out our investigation.