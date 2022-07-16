Market Rasen holiday park on knife edge as councillors vote for closer look

“A real boon” for the town or a “recipe for disaster”?

A decision on a controversial holiday park which is ‘very evenly balanced’ has been delayed.

West Lindsey District Councillors heard from large numbers of both supporters and objectors during a meeting on the Market Rasen proposal.

The plan would see a “five star” park with 79 static caravans built off Legsby Road, near the race course.

The views of supporters who want to bring more tourism business to the town clashed with those who believed it would create too much traffic down a narrow lane.

The planning committee heard from an unusually high number of speakers on both sides.

Undecided councillors voted to visit the site for themselves before reaching a judgement.

Councillor Neil Taylor, who sits on the Market Rasen Town Council, said he was “amazed” the plans had been recommended for approval, adding was a “massive extension” in accommodation for the area.

The agent for applicant Green Park Caravans assured the committee that that the caravans wouldn’t become residents’ main homes, and would contribute to Market Rasen’s economy all year round.

The committee’s Vice Chair Councillor Waller said: “This is a very evenly balanced application. I know the road is horrendous on race days, and adding vehicles for another 79 caravans could be a recipe for disaster.

“I also note there have been letters of support from places like Rotherham, Cambridgeshire and Sussex. Unless these people have visited Market Rasen recently, I question their legitimacy.”

Councillor Patterson said: “This could be a real boon for the town’s pubs and shops. I understand the arguments against it, but I’m not convinced they outweigh the benefit to the economy.”

Councillor David Cotton warned that “these caravans could well be permanently occupied throughout the year – albeit by different people.”

A decision has now been deferred for a site visit.