1 min ago

Modernised five-bed rural home near Grantham asking for over £1.25m

A property for admirers of the Lincolnshire countryside
Nightingale House in Aisby is a stunning modernised property on the countryside. | Photo: Savills Lincoln

A £1.25 million property between Grantham and Sleaford has arrived on the housing market, boasting wide spanning gardens that join onto the beautiful Lincolnshire countryside.

The property in Aisby near Grantham has been listed by Savills at a guide price of £1,250,000, with five bedrooms, five bathrooms and much more to brag about. Check out the full listing here.

As well as all the features of the original house, there is also a one bedroom annexe with a games/cinema multi-purpose room, depending what you wish to use it for.

A stunning countryside glimpse. | Photo: Savills Lincoln

The home was built in the 1990s but has recently been modernised with interiors, and it still maintains a classic expansive garden benefitting from sweeping countryside views.

The enviable location is also a big factor, with proximity to Grantham and therefore ample high speed train links to London.

The ideal spot to take in your surroundings. | Photo: Savills Lincoln

See more photos of the property below:

Originally built in the 1990s, Nightingale House has been modernised with new features. | Photo: Savills Lincoln

A beautiful large living room, one of five reception-style rooms in the property. | Photo: Savills Lincoln

The kitchen joins with the dining room for open plan living. | Photo: Savills Lincoln

Somewhere to unwind or get some work done, perhaps. | Photo: Savills Lincoln

Natural light is a key attribute to the home. | Photo: Savills Lincoln

Five bedrooms within the house, all very spacious. | Photo: Savills Lincoln

As well as five bedrooms there are also five bathrooms. | Photo: Savills Lincoln

Bedrooms are arranged around a galleried landing. | Photo: Savills Lincoln

Could Nightingale House be your dream home? | Photo: Savills Lincoln

Gardens that wrap all the way around the detached property. | Photo: Savills Lincoln