‘Much needed’ affordable housing planned for Skellingthorpe

Nearly 30 affordable homes could be built in a Lincoln village, although residents say they’re not needed.

Social housing provider Ongo has submitted the plans for a residential garden on Jerusalem Road in Skellingthorpe, with the house being demolished to create access.

The plans include 20 two-bed and eight three-bed homes.

The application says all the properties would be “genuinely market affordable for people looking to gain that all important first step on the property market or, conversely, those looking to downsize to a smaller easily maintained property but remain in a community they consider to be their home.”

It adds: “The proposals include different forms of affordable tenure which will meet the needs of those who require some assistance to access home ownership, as well as those requiring affordable housing for rent.”

However, objections have been submitted by local residents who think the village can’t support more homes.

“Skellingthorpe hasn’t got the infrastructure for any additional traffic that 28 properties would produce and also the destruction of green belt land and wildlife would be devastating,” one local resident has said.

Another said: “Our GP surgery has recently closed, and the school serving this village, The Holt, is annually oversubscribed. The existing residents are struggling with their amenities, without piling more houses into the mix.

“I doubt you would find anyone on Jerusalem Road, and probably the entire village, who agrees that ‘much needed additional housing’ is required. We are already suffering housing estates developed on Lincoln Road, Wood Bank, Ferry Lane and Moss Lane.”

The plans will be decided by North Kesteven District Council at a later date.